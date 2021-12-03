Pop rock band Zerise releases new single 'Diyan Ka Na'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Rising pop rock band Zerise has unveiled its new single “Diyan Ka Na” on all digital music platforms, as well on YouTube on Friday.

“Diyan Ka Na” is a break-up song, one that the quintet’s vocalist Cerise Limueco quipped is "something many people will be able to relate with.”

Drawing from a real-life experience, Limueco bared about a male friend who would “flirt with all the girls including me. I wonder how his girlfriend tolerated his being unfaithful. I thought about this song where the call is to push them aside as in ‘diyan ka na.’ Leave them. It’s an empowerment and fun song.”

The music video is a direct extrapolation of the song. The companion music video was filmed at the Pan De Amerikana in Marikina City.

Zerise. Handout

The song was written and initially recorded by Zerise -- drummer and keyboardist Bryanne Tuazon, bassist Christian Maranan, guitarists John Daniel Bardoc and Jared Isaiah Cortado, and Limueco -- before the global lockdown and the time of solitude and isolation allowed the band to further work on it.

The band is now working on producing its first EP album at Polysonic Records with Mally Paraguya, former bassist of Tame the Tikbalang and P.O.T., as producer.

“I learned about the band through (the late) Mel Maniego (of punk band Private Stock and neo-modsters the Go-Signals),” related Paraguya. “It was a four-song demo and I came away impressed. It took me back to the 1990s Original Pilipino Music. That is when Mel and I decided to produce the band’s extended play single (that was released in January 2020).”

Maniego told this writer back in January 2020: “This is a band that understands the value of a good melody. That is what attracted me to Zerise in the first place. They can write songs.”

Zerise hopes to launch its full-length debut album in the first quarter of 2022.

