Photo from Erik Santos' Instagram account

Balladeer Erik Santos saw no problem with singing partner Angeline Quinto having a relationship right now, after they were romantically linked together before.

In an interview with reporters, Santos admitted that he already knew about Quinto’s boyfriend long before she revealed it in a vlog last October.

According to Santos, it was Quinto who initiated to open up about her current romance while adding that they will still have each other’s back.

“Matagal ko na pong alam yun. Kaso lang kasi ako, I never asked her. Kasi parang nahihiya rin ako mag-ask. So, hinintay ko lang po siya na maghintay sa'kin about dun sa boyfriend niya,” he said.

“Nung in-open up niya about sa'kin, okay naman po, wala naman pong problema. Saka kami naman ni Angeline, na-build na namin yung friendship namin na kahit anong mangyari, palagi kaming andyan para sa isa't isa.”

Pressed about his real reaction when he first heard about it, Santos said he has no regret that they did not become a couple despite persistent rumors linking them.

“Medyo nag-isip. Walang naman pong panghihinayang...Nag-isip lang na 'a, okay meron na,’” Santos quipped.

“Masasabi ko na we tried naman. Kapag hindi siguro ukol, hindi talaga para sa'yo. May mas magandang plano si Lord para sa atin.”

Santos added that they just did not fit each other as a couple and remained as close friends.

In Karen Davila’s vlog, Quinto admitted that she is in a relationship with a non-showbiz boyfriend, who is younger than her.

“’Yung boyfriend ng kaibigan ko, ’yun ang kaibigan niya. One time, nagkayayaan lumabas. Doon kami first time na nagkita hanggang sa nagtuloy-tuloy,” she said in the interview.

When asked about her relationship with Santos, Quinto explained: “Singing partner ko talaga siya. Isa sa mga matatalik kong kaibigan sa industriya.”

Santos recently released his Christmas single titled “Paskong Kayakap Ka” while Quinto is busy with her 10th anniversary concert series.