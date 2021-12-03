ABS-CBN releases new 'The Broken Marriage Vow' teaser

MANILA -- The second teaser for ABS-CBN's much-awaited series "The Broken Marriage Vow" has been released on Friday.

The 15-second clip shows Dr. Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria) holding a pointed object and moving in the direction of her husband's mistress.

"Kung inaakala mong nasagad na ang kayang gawin ng nilokong asawa, hindi mo pa nakikitang mawalan ng bait si Doktora. Abangan," the teaser said.

In the series, Sta. Maria plays a doctor, whose family is ruined by her husband’s (Zanjoe Marudo) affair with another woman (Sue Ramirez).

The full trailer of the series will be released on December 15.

Based on the global BBC hit “Doctor Foster,” the Philippine remake also stars Zaijan Jaranilla as Jill and David’s son Gio.

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” was unveiled early this year, and has been filming in Baguio City.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.