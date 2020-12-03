‘Yakapin mo naman ako’: Emotional Iza Calzado went off-script in this viral scene

Ellice pleads Gabriel for an embrace in the November 20 episode of ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — Now it can be said: The viral scene of Iza Calzado as Ellice, pleading for an embrace from her husband, was an unscripted line that came up in the moment, according to “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” director Avel Sunpongco.

In the heartbreaking scene, Ellice begged Gabriel (Sam Milby) for affection after she bared to him her long-kept insecurities — over their “loveless marriage,” and her company being the only aspect of her life she has control over.

The confrontation happened after Ellice discovered that Gabriel’s architecture firm is working with her company’s rival, later revealed to be owned by Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria), who is also her rival in love.

“Yakapin mo naman ako,” were Ellice’s words that brought viewers to tears, as the scene aired on November 20 and subsequently made the rounds online.

Prior to its filming, Calzado and Sunpongco had agreed on a specific portrayal of crying, to mark a difference from Ellice’s past scenes depicting similar emotions, the director recalled.

“Tinitimpla namin, kasi maraming emotional scenes, maraming crying scenes. Minamarkahan namin kung paano, para magkaiba-iba ‘yung atake,” Sunpongco told ABS-CBN News during a recent virtual conference of the series.

As with any scene, Sunpongco emphasized that the script is their “bible” for filming.

“But to be organic, ako mismo, or even the artist, ‘pag may nararamdaman kami na meron pang kayang ibigay para mas mapiga, to make the scene more compelling, to make it more touching, ibibigay namin ‘yun,” he said.

“As long as talagang ma-e-enhance ‘yung scene, mas tatatak at mas magkaka puso.”

Referring to Ellice pleading Gabriel to hug her, Sunpongco narrated, “Ako, nagulat din ako noong sinabi ni Iza [iyon].”

“Sabi niya, ‘Direk, meron akong gustong sabihin.’ Tapos na-surprise ako noong sinabi niya ‘yun. Ramdam na ramdam ko ‘yung pain, ramdam na ramdam ko ‘yung pinagdadaanan ng character ni Iza noong time na ‘yun.”

In the story, Ellice’s soul-baring moment with Gabriel led to the latter resolving to make their marriage work, not only for their daughter Hope (Kira Balinger), but also for a chance to rekindle their relationship as a couple.

The return of of a vengeful Marissa, however, would threaten to derail those plans.

