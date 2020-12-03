Marcelito Pomoy tops 10 most popular YouTube videos in PH this year

Marcelito Pomoy, Ivana Alawi, and Alex Gonzaga’s videos were among the most popular ones on YouTube this year in the Philippines

MANILA — Marcelito Pomoy’s outsanding performance of the classic duet “The Prayer,” singing both Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s parts by himself, for “America’s Got Talent” has been named the top trending YouTube video of the year in the Philippines.

YouTube released this Wednesday its top 10 viral videos of 2020, which saw Pomoy at the summit. His video has more than 45 million views since it was uploaded last January.

He is followed by content from the likes of Ivana Alawi, who has the most videos in the top 10 with three. Her collaborations with Alex Gonzaga and broadcaster Raffy Tulfo made up the top three of the list, with her “boyfriend prank” video landing in fourth place.

The top 10 also featured videos from late content creators, Emman Nimedez and Lloyd Cadena.

Check out the full list below:

1. Marcelito Pomoy’s “The Prayer”

2. Raffy Tulfo’s collaboration with Ivana Alawi

3. Alex Gonzaga’s video with Ivana Alawi

4. Ivana Alawi’s “boyfriend prank” video

5. A video from the mother of beloved late YouTube star, Lloyd Cadena

6. Emman Nimendez’s video wherein he revealed he had cancer

7. A prank video from Ja Mill

8. Junnie Boy’s proposal video

9. A prank video from Jak Roberto

10. A challenge video from Zeinab Harake

According to YouTube, Alawi was the top content creator in the Philippines last year.

She was followed by lifestyle vlogger Zeinab Harake, who has impressively amassed more than 8.1 million followers in just two years; and Lincoln Velazquez, better known as Cong TV.

Below is the list, followed by the “breakout creators” of the year.

Top creators:

Ivana Alawi Zeinab Harake Cong TV Ja Mill Alex Gonzaga Official ChoOx TV Jelai Andres Viy Cortez Donnalyn Bartolome Jomar Lovena

Breakout creators:

Cong TV Viy Cortez Jomar Lovena Junnie Boy Kathryn Bernardo Boss Keng Vien Leti Sha EmmanNimedezTV Donekla in Tandem

The most popular video for music among Filipinos was Flow G’s “Araw-araw Love,” which led the Pinoy hip-hop scene that had six out of the 10 places.

K-pop had a good showing with BLACKPINK entering the list with three videos. BTS’s music video for “Dyamite” was also included.

Below is the full list:

1. Araw-araw Love - Flow G

2. BLACKPINK - 'How You Like That' M/V

3. BLACKPINK - 'Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)' M/V

4. BTS (방탄소년단) 'Dynamite' Official MV

5. SULYAP - Jr.Crown, Thome & Chris Line (Official Lyric Video) [Prod.By J-Lhutz]

6. Miloves (OTW SAYO) - King Badger

7. BLACKPINK - 'How You Like That' DANCE PERFORMANCE VIDEO

8. TINOTOYO - Jr.Crown & Thome ft. Bomb D (Official Audio)

9. EMMAN - Teka Lang (Official Lyric Video)

10. Ex Battalion - Bounty (Makukuha rin kita)