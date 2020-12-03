Streaming service iQIYI to close 2020 with Korean original production 'My Roommate is a Gumiho'

'My Roommate is a Gumiho.' Handout

MANILA -- Streaming entertainment service iQIYI is capping off the year with its first-ever Korean original production, “My Roommate is a Gumiho.”

According to its official press release, “My Roommate is a Gumiho” is based on one of Korea’s most popular webtoons called “Living Together.”

“Our first Korean original show is made in partnership with some of Korea’s top storytellers and production companies. More importantly, this is only the first step in the long journey of bringing more beloved Asian stories to a global audience,” said Kuek Yu-Chuang, vice president for international business at iQIYI.

“My Roommate is a Gumiho” stars Jang Ki Yong and Lee Hyeri, and will be written, directed and produced by Baek Sun-woo ("What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim"), Choi Bo-rim, and Nam Sung-woo ("Kkondae Intern"), in partnership with Studio Dragon and JTBC Studio

Meanwhile, Yang Xianghua, president of membership and overseas business group at iQIYI, said this comes on the back of a pivotal year for the streaming service as it embarked on international expansion.

“We reinforced our content growth with investments in more markets and will continue expanding our presence locally by bringing on more content and production teams. Over the coming years, we remain committed to bringing high quality, beloved Asian stories to our iQIYI service,” Yang said.

Currently, iQIYI International maintains country offices in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and North America.

Citing the great success attained by the drama series “The Bad Kids” and the reality show “Youth With You 2,” Yang said these iQIYI originals have shown that the future of Chinese entertainment is a very bright one, even outside of China.

“It is clear that our content is starting to gain mainstream appeal because of their universal themes and storylines. We believe that as long as we keep telling these beloved, Asian stories, there will be audiences around the world who will want to watch them,” he said.

The company said it will continue developing Chinese, Korean, and Southeast Asian content.

