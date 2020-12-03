'Star Magic Shines On' to have special screening on KTX.ph

MANILA — “Star Magic Shines On,” a media event featuring current and fresh artists of the ABS-CBN talent agency, will have a special streaming on KTX.ph ahead of its formal kickoff on Friday afternoon.

Isang espesyal na okasyon kasama ang inyong mga paboritong Star Magic artists ang magaganap sa Dec 4, Friday, 1:00PM



Gusto mo bang maging bahagi at makakuha ng premium access via KTX? Abangan ang aming announcement!#StarMagicShinesOn pic.twitter.com/FfKLUapeRf — Star Magic (@starmagicphils) November 30, 2020

Fans who want to exclusive time with eight of their favorite Star Magic artists can avail of the special access tickets on KTX.ph.

The KTX.ph stream, to be held at 1 p.m. and hosted by Gretchen Fullido, will be accessible to a limited number of fans. Ticketholders will be able to meet the artists via Zoom, and will also get a chance to be featured on a video wall at the event.

The eight artists, who will each ink an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN, are Jane de Leon, JM de Guzman, Joseph Marco, Enchong Dee, Robi Domingo, Andrea Brillantes, Kira Balinger, and Kim Chiu.

New faces will join the family.

Find out tomorrow, 2 PM



. #StarMagicShinesOn pic.twitter.com/bBMahjzaGy — Star Magic (@starmagicphils) December 3, 2020

They will be joined by the newest Star Magic artists, who will be introduced at the event.

“Star Magic Shines On” will also be live-streamed simultaneously on ABS-CBN and Star Magic’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, abs-cbn.com website, and on iWant TFC.