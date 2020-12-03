LOOK: Judy Ann Santos' cute gift to Sharon Cuneta

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta on Wednesday took to social media to show her fans and followers the gift she received from Judy Ann Santos, whom she considers as her younger sister in showbiz.

On Instagram, Cuneta posted a photo of a white puppy, which she has named Toby. The three-month old teacup maltese was sent to her last November 27.

Toby isn't the first dog Santos gave to Cuneta. She earlier gave the veteran performer s a bichon frisé named Asha.

”So I opened my eyes and there was this doggie crate with a ribbon tied to it with the name Agoncillo! I read the card attached first, of course, and in it Juday said matagal na daw niya gusto palitan 'yung gift niya sa akin noon na Bichon Frisé na si Asha, but now lang niya nagawa. And when I opened the crate, this tiny teacup maltese baby boy stared back at me!" Cuneta said.

"I named him Toby, short for Tobias and after one of the characters in my favorite political drama series ever, 'The West Wing.' Toby is as long as my slipper and is soooo tiny that I would’ve panicked more if my mini shih tzu Wookie hadn’t come 3 weeks before! He is smaller than any dog I’d ever held before Toby came along and I was so careful and scared whenever I held him and whenever he would go to the edge of my bed!"

According to Cuneta, she now has 10 dogs at home -- with more to come.

"Am so in love with these babies that I can’t wait to move to our house -- kaya lang more than 2 years pa pala daw bago matapos sabi ng contractor ko. So now I have 10 well-behaved dogs at home. In the farm are my chow chow Mochi, KC’s chow chow Po, KC’s shih tzu Grandpa, and Kakie’s beagles Bea and daughter Cupcake! Plus our baby aspin JJ! They are all coming home with us to the ‘big house’ once it’s done. And yes, I’m getting more dogs," Cuneta said.

