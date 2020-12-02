Janine Berdin in glamorous pictorial to celebrate 1M Instagram followers

MANILA — Even Janine Berdin was wowed by her own glamorous transformation in a pictorial that coincided with her social media milestone.

The “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion on Wednesday reached a million followers on Instagram, a feat she celebrated with a sneak peek of her shoot.

“How in the heck do I have 1 million followers on here. Happy 1 million, everybody. Thank you so much,” she wrote in all capital letters. “I hope it’s mainly [because] you guys find me cool or funny or something along those lines.”

“And pls let’s talk about this photo,” she added. “Daghang salamat sa akong team for this photoshoot! Grabe! Can’t wait to show you guys the rest.”

Berdin credited Karerren Granada as her photographer, Ica Villanueva as her fashion stylist, and MJ Rone and Kevin Inciso as her hair and makeup stylists, respectively.

Berdin, 18, recently made headlines as she openly shared having undergone a cosmetic procedure, particularly on her nose — a change which she said has given her a boost of confidence.

