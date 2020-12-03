Dawn Chang thanks boyfriend Justin Cuyugan's kids for welcoming her to their family

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Dawn Chang is grateful to the three children of her boyfriend, actor Justin Cuyagan for welcoming her into their family.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for letting me love your dad. Thank you for letting me look after you and thank you for the respect every single day," Chang said on "Magandang Buhay" on Thursday.

Chang and Cuyugan, who has three kids with his late wife, have been in a relationship for five years now.

"Let's admit, it's not the ideal relationship for someone single na katulad ko. Siyempre ang gusto ng nanay natin, ng magulang, 'yung parehas single para walang iniisip ba kasi extra iisipin 'yan. Pero you know.. despite the situation, despite it being not ideal, ang suwerte ko kasi wala akong naging problema sa tatlong bata," Chang said.

"Saka inisip ko kung mag-a-adjust ako, eh 'di siyempre mag-a-adjust din sila, lahat kami nag-a-adjust. Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam na winelcome lang talaga nila ako. Si Justin kasi ay biyudo, the mom passed away. Natakot ako kasi may friends ako na same situation pero hindi sila gusto ng kids. Pero walang ganun sa akin. Ang ganda nang pagpapalaki ni Justin at saka nung late wife niya sa mga bata. Na-meet ko si Lucas, he's four years old, ngayon he's nine and he's starting to call me mommy. Hindi pa ako sanay pero yung 'oh my God, you can do this Dawn Chang, this another phase of your life that you have to face, kaya mo 'yan,'" Chang said.

In the program, Chang also shared her message for Cuyugan.

"Baba, you know this is the fifth year of us being together. Sobrang dami naming pinagdaanan, the best and the worst. Kay Justin ko na na-feel siguro 'yung worst kind of relationship, pero sa kanya ko rin na feel 'yung super best kind of relationship and think that's part of it. And, even though sinasabi ko sa kanya na kahit dito ko na feel 'yung grabe naman itong relasyon na ito, itutuloy ko pa rin. Makikinig pa rin ako, magko-compromise pa rin ako, mag-a-apologize pa rin ako kapag kailangan because I think that's how long-lasting relationships are. They last not because it's always fun and happy, they last because you always try to fix kung anuman 'yung kailangang ayusin," Chang said.