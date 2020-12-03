BTS, Blackpink top Spotify's K-Pop artists, tracks lists

BTS and Blackpink. Instagram: @bts.bighitofficial/@blackpinkofficial

MANILA – The year 2020 may have been rough for most people, but it is certainly the opposite for the South Korean boy band BTS with their numerous accomplishments.

In a press release on Thursday, Spotify revealed that BTS was its most streamed group globally and the top K-pop artist for the year 2020.

Incidentally, their first full English song “Dynamite” is the most streamed K-pop song, recording 12.6 million streams in the first 24 hours of its release in September.

Furthermore, the group’s “Map of the Soul: 7” was hailed as the most streamed K-pop album of the year on the digital music platform.

Their feat is followed closely by the girl group Blackpink, who was named the second most-streamed K-pop artist of the year, while their “How You Like That” is also the second most-streamed song of the year.

Aside from these two groups, check out the list below as Spotify wrapped the year with various K-pop lists.

Most Streamed K-Pop Artists Globally

BTS BLACKPINK TWICE Stray Kids Red Velvet EXO SEVENTEEN IU NCT 127 (G)I-DLE

Most Streamed Female K-Pop Artists Globally

IU TAEYEON CHUNG HA Hwa Sa BOL4 SUNMI Punch HEIZE LeeHi SOMI

Most Streamed Male K-Pop Artists Globally

Agust D ZICO BAEKHYUN RM Jay Park j-hope Crush Eric Nam V SHAUN

Most Streamed K-Pop Songs Globally

“Dynamite” by BTS “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” by BTS, Halsey “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)” by BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez “Black Swan” by BTS “ON” by BTS “Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK)” by Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK “Kill This Love” by BLACKPINK “Psycho” by Red Velvet “WANNABE” by ITZY

Most Streamed K-Pop Collaborations Globally

“Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” by BTS, Halsey “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)” by BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez “Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK)” by Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK “eight(Prod.&Feat. SUGA of BTS)” by IU, SUGA “Who (feat. BTS)” by Lauv, BTS “Kiss and Make Up” by Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK “Make It Right (feat. Lauv)” by BTS, Lauv “ON (Feat. Sia)” by BTS, Sia “Bet You Wanna (feat. Cardi B)” by BLACKPINK, Cardi B “Way Back Home (feat. Conor Maynard) - Sam Feldt Edit” by SHAUN, Sam Feldt, Conor Maynard

Most Streamed Korean OST Tracks Globally

“Sweet Night” by V (Itaewon Class) “Stay With Me” by CHANYEOL, Punch (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) “시작” by Gaho (Itaewon Class) " Beautiful” by Crush (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) “It’s Definitely You” by V, Jin (Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth) “Here I Am Again” by Yerin Baek (Crash Landing on You) “It’s You” by Henry (While You Were Sleeping) “Everytime” by CHEN (Descendants of The Sun) “Give You My Heart” by IU (Crash Landing on You) “But it’s Destiny” by 10cm (Crash Landing on You)

Most Streamed Korean R&B Tracks Globally

“Candy” by BAEKHYUN “instagram” by DEAN “UN Village” by BAEKHYUN “We don’t talk together” by HEIZE, GIRIBOY “HOLO” by LeeHi “All I Wanna Do (feat. Hoody & 로꼬 Loco) [Korean Version]” by Jay Park, Hoody, Loco “D (Half Moon)” by DEAN, Gaeko “Yours” by Raiden, CHANYEOL, LeeHi, CHANGMO “Make Up” by Sam Kim, Crush “WINE (Feat. Changmo) (Prod. SUGA)” by SURAN

Most Streamed Korean Hip-Hop Tracks Globally

“Any song” by ZICO “Daechwita” by Agust D “seoul (prod. HONNE)” by RM “NUNU NANA” by Jessi “People” by Agust D “Daydream (백일몽)” by j-hope “Burn It” Agust D, MAX “What do you think?” by Agust D “moonchild” by RM “Strange” by Agust D, RM

Most Streamed Artists on Spotify’s RADAR Korea Playlist

TREASURE AleXa BIBI SECRET NUMBER A.C.E THE BOYZ ONEWE ONEUS Grizzly ONF

Spotify 2020 Wrapped Philippines’ K-Pop Top Lists

Philippines’ Most Streamed K-Pop Artists

BTS BLACKPINK TWICE Red Velvet IU SEVENTEEN EXO ITZY Stray Kids DAY6

Philippines’ Most Streamed K-Pop Songs