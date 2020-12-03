BTS, Blackpink top Spotify's K-Pop artists, tracks lists

MANILA – The year 2020 may have been rough for most people, but it is certainly the opposite for the South Korean boy band BTS with their numerous accomplishments.
In a press release on Thursday, Spotify revealed that BTS was its most streamed group globally and the top K-pop artist for the year 2020.
Incidentally, their first full English song “Dynamite” is the most streamed K-pop song, recording 12.6 million streams in the first 24 hours of its release in September.
Furthermore, the group’s “Map of the Soul: 7” was hailed as the most streamed K-pop album of the year on the digital music platform.
Their feat is followed closely by the girl group Blackpink, who was named the second most-streamed K-pop artist of the year, while their “How You Like That” is also the second most-streamed song of the year.
Aside from these two groups, check out the list below as Spotify wrapped the year with various K-pop lists.
Most Streamed K-Pop Artists Globally
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- TWICE
- Stray Kids
- Red Velvet
- EXO
- SEVENTEEN
- IU
- NCT 127
- (G)I-DLE
Most Streamed Female K-Pop Artists Globally
- IU
- TAEYEON
- CHUNG HA
- Hwa Sa
- BOL4
- SUNMI
- Punch
- HEIZE
- LeeHi
- SOMI
Most Streamed Male K-Pop Artists Globally
- Agust D
- ZICO
- BAEKHYUN
- RM
- Jay Park
- j-hope
- Crush
- Eric Nam
- V
- SHAUN
Most Streamed K-Pop Songs Globally
- “Dynamite” by BTS
- “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK
- “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” by BTS, Halsey
- “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)” by BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez
- “Black Swan” by BTS
- “ON” by BTS
- “Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK)” by Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK
- “Kill This Love” by BLACKPINK
- “Psycho” by Red Velvet
- “WANNABE” by ITZY
Most Streamed K-Pop Collaborations Globally
- “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” by BTS, Halsey
- “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)” by BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez
- “Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK)” by Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK
- “eight(Prod.&Feat. SUGA of BTS)” by IU, SUGA
- “Who (feat. BTS)” by Lauv, BTS
- “Kiss and Make Up” by Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK
- “Make It Right (feat. Lauv)” by BTS, Lauv
- “ON (Feat. Sia)” by BTS, Sia
- “Bet You Wanna (feat. Cardi B)” by BLACKPINK, Cardi B
- “Way Back Home (feat. Conor Maynard) - Sam Feldt Edit” by SHAUN, Sam Feldt, Conor Maynard
Most Streamed Korean OST Tracks Globally
- “Sweet Night” by V (Itaewon Class)
- “Stay With Me” by CHANYEOL, Punch (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)
- “시작” by Gaho (Itaewon Class)
- " Beautiful” by Crush (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)
- “It’s Definitely You” by V, Jin (Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth)
- “Here I Am Again” by Yerin Baek (Crash Landing on You)
- “It’s You” by Henry (While You Were Sleeping)
- “Everytime” by CHEN (Descendants of The Sun)
- “Give You My Heart” by IU (Crash Landing on You)
- “But it’s Destiny” by 10cm (Crash Landing on You)
Most Streamed Korean R&B Tracks Globally
- “Candy” by BAEKHYUN
- “instagram” by DEAN
- “UN Village” by BAEKHYUN
- “We don’t talk together” by HEIZE, GIRIBOY
- “HOLO” by LeeHi
- “All I Wanna Do (feat. Hoody & 로꼬 Loco) [Korean Version]” by Jay Park, Hoody, Loco
- “D (Half Moon)” by DEAN, Gaeko
- “Yours” by Raiden, CHANYEOL, LeeHi, CHANGMO
- “Make Up” by Sam Kim, Crush
- “WINE (Feat. Changmo) (Prod. SUGA)” by SURAN
Most Streamed Korean Hip-Hop Tracks Globally
- “Any song” by ZICO
- “Daechwita” by Agust D
- “seoul (prod. HONNE)” by RM
- “NUNU NANA” by Jessi
- “People” by Agust D
- “Daydream (백일몽)” by j-hope
- “Burn It” Agust D, MAX
- “What do you think?” by Agust D
- “moonchild” by RM
- “Strange” by Agust D, RM
Most Streamed Artists on Spotify’s RADAR Korea Playlist
- TREASURE
- AleXa
- BIBI
- SECRET NUMBER
- A.C.E
- THE BOYZ
- ONEWE
- ONEUS
- Grizzly
- ONF
Spotify 2020 Wrapped Philippines’ K-Pop Top Lists
Philippines’ Most Streamed K-Pop Artists
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- TWICE
- Red Velvet
- IU
- SEVENTEEN
- EXO
- ITZY
- Stray Kids
- DAY6
Philippines’ Most Streamed K-Pop Songs
- “Dynamite” by BTS
- “How You Like That“ by BLACKPINK
- “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)” by BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez
- “Psycho” by Red Velvet
- “Lovesick Girls” by BLACKPINK
- “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” by BTS, Halsey
- “Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK)” by Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK
- “eight(Prod.&Feat. SUGA of BTS)” by IU, SUGA
- “Make It Right (feat. Lauv)” by BTS, Lauv
- “MORE & MORE” by TWICE