BTS, Blackpink top Spotify's K-Pop artists, tracks lists

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 03 2020 03:37 PM

BTS and Blackpink. Instagram: @bts.bighitofficial/@blackpinkofficial

MANILA – The year 2020 may have been rough for most people, but it is certainly the opposite for the South Korean boy band BTS with their numerous accomplishments.

In a press release on Thursday, Spotify revealed that BTS was its most streamed group globally and the top K-pop artist for the year 2020.

Incidentally, their first full English song “Dynamite” is the most streamed K-pop song, recording 12.6 million streams in the first 24 hours of its release in September.

Furthermore, the group’s “Map of the Soul: 7” was hailed as the most streamed K-pop album of the year on the digital music platform.

Their feat is followed closely by the girl group Blackpink, who was named the second most-streamed K-pop artist of the year, while their “How You Like That” is also the second most-streamed song of the year. 

Aside from these two groups, check out the list below as Spotify wrapped the year with various K-pop lists.

Most Streamed K-Pop Artists Globally

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. TWICE
  4. Stray Kids
  5. Red Velvet 
  6. EXO
  7. SEVENTEEN 
  8. IU
  9. NCT 127
  10. (G)I-DLE

Most Streamed Female K-Pop Artists Globally

  1. IU
  2. TAEYEON
  3. CHUNG HA 
  4. Hwa Sa
  5. BOL4
  6. SUNMI 
  7. Punch
  8. HEIZE
  9. LeeHi
  10. SOMI

Most Streamed Male K-Pop Artists Globally

  1. Agust D
  2. ZICO
  3. BAEKHYUN
  4. RM
  5. Jay Park
  6. j-hope
  7. Crush
  8. Eric Nam
  9. V
  10. SHAUN 

Most Streamed K-Pop Songs Globally

  1. “Dynamite” by BTS
  2. “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK
  3. “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” by BTS, Halsey 
  4. “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)” by BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez
  5. “Black Swan” by BTS
  6. “ON” by BTS
  7. “Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK)” by Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK
  8. “Kill This Love” by BLACKPINK 
  9. “Psycho” by Red Velvet 
  10. “WANNABE” by ITZY 

Most Streamed K-Pop Collaborations Globally

  1. “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” by BTS, Halsey
  2. “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)” by BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez
  3. “Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK)” by Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK
  4. “eight(Prod.&Feat. SUGA of BTS)” by IU, SUGA
  5. “Who (feat. BTS)” by Lauv, BTS
  6. “Kiss and Make Up” by Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK 
  7. “Make It Right (feat. Lauv)” by BTS, Lauv 
  8. “ON (Feat. Sia)” by BTS, Sia 
  9. “Bet You Wanna (feat. Cardi B)” by BLACKPINK, Cardi B 
  10. “Way Back Home (feat. Conor Maynard) - Sam Feldt Edit” by SHAUN, Sam Feldt, Conor Maynard 

Most Streamed Korean OST Tracks Globally

  1. “Sweet Night” by V (Itaewon Class)
  2. “Stay With Me” by CHANYEOL, Punch (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)
  3. “시작” by Gaho (Itaewon Class)
  4. " Beautiful” by Crush (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)
  5. “It’s Definitely You” by V, Jin (Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth)
  6. “Here I Am Again” by Yerin Baek (Crash Landing on You) 
  7. “It’s You” by Henry (While You Were Sleeping) 
  8. “Everytime” by CHEN (Descendants of The Sun) 
  9. “Give You My Heart” by IU (Crash Landing on You) 
  10. “But it’s Destiny” by 10cm (Crash Landing on You) 

Most Streamed Korean R&B Tracks Globally

  1. “Candy” by BAEKHYUN
  2. “instagram” by DEAN
  3. “UN Village” by BAEKHYUN 
  4. “We don’t talk together” by HEIZE, GIRIBOY 
  5. “HOLO” by LeeHi
  6. “All I Wanna Do (feat. Hoody & 로꼬 Loco) [Korean Version]” by Jay Park, Hoody, Loco 
  7. “D (Half Moon)” by DEAN, Gaeko 
  8. “Yours” by Raiden, CHANYEOL, LeeHi, CHANGMO
  9. “Make Up” by Sam Kim, Crush 
  10. “WINE (Feat. Changmo) (Prod. SUGA)” by SURAN

Most Streamed Korean Hip-Hop Tracks Globally

  1. “Any song” by ZICO 
  2. “Daechwita” by Agust D 
  3. “seoul (prod. HONNE)” by RM 
  4. “NUNU NANA” by Jessi 
  5. “People” by Agust D
  6. “Daydream (백일몽)” by j-hope
  7. “Burn It” Agust D, MAX
  8. “What do you think?” by Agust D
  9. “moonchild” by RM
  10. “Strange” by Agust D, RM

Most Streamed Artists on Spotify’s RADAR Korea Playlist

  1. TREASURE
  2. AleXa
  3. BIBI
  4. SECRET NUMBER
  5. A.C.E
  6. THE BOYZ
  7. ONEWE
  8. ONEUS
  9. Grizzly 
  10. ONF 

Spotify 2020 Wrapped Philippines’ K-Pop Top Lists

Philippines’ Most Streamed K-Pop Artists 

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. TWICE
  4. Red Velvet
  5. IU
  6. SEVENTEEN
  7. EXO
  8. ITZY
  9. Stray Kids
  10. DAY6

Philippines’ Most Streamed K-Pop Songs

  1. “Dynamite” by BTS
  2. “How You Like That“ by BLACKPINK
  3. “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)” by BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez
  4. “Psycho” by Red Velvet
  5. “Lovesick Girls” by BLACKPINK
  6. “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” by BTS, Halsey 
  7. “Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK)” by Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK
  8. “eight(Prod.&Feat. SUGA of BTS)” by IU, SUGA
  9. “Make It Right (feat. Lauv)” by BTS, Lauv 
  10. “MORE & MORE” by TWICE
