'The Iron Heart,' 'Dirty Linen' now available in more countries

MANILA — Recently-concluded teleseryes "The Iron Heart" and "Dirty Linen" are now available in more countries on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

Viewers in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, USA, Canada, and the Middle East may now watch the shows.

Led by Janine Gutierrez, "Dirty Linen" concluded in August. It recently won the Silver Award for Best Asian Drama at the ContentAsia Awards 2023.

The show was the Philippine winners in the Best Direction (Fiction) category for Onat Diaz and Best Promo or Trailer at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023.

Action-packed series "The Iron Heart," led by Richard Gutierrez, has received acclaim for its world-class action scenes and high viewership on YouTube.

