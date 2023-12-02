Original cast of 'Tabing Ilog' praises musical remake

Photo from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The original cast of “Tabing Ilog” Kaye Abad, Baron Geisler, and Patrick Garcia applauded the theatrical remake of the iconic 90s teen drama after watching the stage musical, Friday evening at PETA theater in Quezon City.

“Sa writing, performances ng actors, fantastic, spectacular talaga. I had goosebumps. May ibang scenes and songs na-nakakaantig ng puso,” Geisler, who originally played Fonzy, said.

During the curtain call, the members of the original barkada were invited on stage together with the Gen Z cast. The roster of the show Friday evening comprised of Vivoree as Eds, BGYO’s Akira as Rovic, Kiara Takahashi as George, Miah Canton as Corrinne, Jordan Andrews as James, Vino Mabalot as Fonzy, Earvin Estioco as Badong, among others.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala, ganoon pala impact ng Tabing Ilog. When we were doing it, we were just enjoying. We didn’t know. Di ko inexpect ganon impact sa mga tao. Ang sarap sa feeling dahil 20 years hanggang ngayon naalala pa. Kahit sa play tinangkilik ng tao,” Abad said.

While the faces of the original barkada as well as the stories they bring have changed, the original cast acknowledged the teen series’ most important theme remains— a solid friendship like no other.

“The essence is a group of people going through and experiencing life together, solving problems, that’s the essence of tabing Ilog. Ang dami issues tinackle sa play. The cast were good, it was written very beautifully, I was impressed,” Garcia said.

“They made some changes but ang sarap panoorin na musical,” Abad said.

According to Geisler, while the characters are mainly Gen Z, the play has a message for every generation.

“Marami nabago pero the best part is, it is very Gen Z, but the songs are mixed with makabago, and nakakakilig, it is for everyone to enjoy,” he said. “Take away ko is at the end of the day, you cannot control things. There will be issues as long as we accept the things and not go against the tide, things will be ok.”

The original bad boy admitted he was able to personally relate to the new Fonzy.

“Natuwa ako kasi Fonzy dito naging alcoholic tas nabago. Naka-identify ako kay Fonzy. The changes. Ginawang totoo buhay ni Baron. Galing ng writer and buong production team,” he explained

Abad, Garcia, and Baron also said they are willing to reunite with the rest of the original Tabing Ilog cast for a project.

“Direk Lauren, Direk Malou, and those who created this, maraming salamat. Plus gawin natin pelikula,” he joked. “Sana pagbigyan kami ng universe.”

Jodi Sta Maria, John Lloyd Cruz, Paolo Contis, and Desiree del Valle were also part of the original barkada.

