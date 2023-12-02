How Piolo Pascual juggled multiple roles for 'Mallari'

Photo from Mentorque Productions' Instagram account.

MANILA — While "Mallari" is Piolo Pascual’s first horror flick, filmmakers behind the Metro Manila Film Festival entry shared the actor was their first choice for the role.

“The truth is the first name that came up on the whiteboard noong nag brainstorming tayo, noong first day, unang pangalan nasa whiteboard ay si Piolo. Dumating iba’t ibang pangalan and then balik din kay Piolo. To convince Piolo all we had to do was a pitch,” the movie’s writer Joaquin Enrico Santos recalled.

He went on: “The four years were research, the project itself took less than a year.”

According to Pascual, he accepted the role -- where he played three characters -- as he saw it as an opportunity to hone his craft.

“As an actor, that is the challenge, not knowing what to expect. For me, I was up for the challenge and I wanted to do something different. And it fell into place. The production value alone was very ambitious, but it lived up to expectations,” he said.

Santos revealed Pascual’s roles started as a joke. As they developed the script, however, they saw the three characters as an integral storytelling tool.

“Mayabang kami ni Direk, Nagyayabangan kami brainstorming. Pag may sinabi siya isa, dadagdagan niya. Pag may sinabi ako dadagdagan ko. So, ginawa namin isa— sabi ko direk ayoko isa gawin natin dalawa para may present day. Hindi gawin mo tatlo sabi niya, nagsimula siya as a pusta,” the writer admitted.

“Impossible kasi 1812 tas 2023, Yung mga Gen Z, hindi makakarelate. Wala alo mahugot papunta 2023. Siyempre MMFF 2023, mga bata— so kailangan mo maitawid ng konti. 1812, 1946, bago mag 2023. Para madala mga tao, ah naimbento na ang camera, TV, cellphone, kasi gamit yun sa pelikula. So we had to create some supernatural manner para makita ng audience ang 1812,” he added.

Santos explained the movie will showcase the “evolution of fear” among Filipino people.

"Kasi rin po, tinatry namin gawin social commentary on what is fear sa mga tao, noong 1812, ang fear ng tao demonyo, maligno, kasalanan, haciendero masungit o pumapatay. Ano fear ng 1946-1948, CIA, nag-imbento ng aswang sa probinsya. 2023, ano nakakatakot? Kapwa tao na di ba, hindi na multo. It is a really good exploration of fear through the centuries and I hope makita niyo when you watch the movie. Hindi takutan pero latag ng kultura natin. Bakit lagi tinatakot ang Pilipino ng Kastila, Amerikano, at ngayon tayo," Santos said.

Pascual, meanwhile, confessed taking on multiple roles for a single film was an arduous task. People behind the cameras, however, helped him prepare for the multiple roles.

“It was really hard but what made it easy was the vision of my director. Napakalinaw din sultan ni Sir Enrico,” he said.

“Also my acting coach. We were talking about every scene. There were days I was doing 3 characters in one day. You have to be specific. You have to know the journey of each character, nalatag ng maayos. Every time I read it from start to finish, malinaw journey ng characters. Malinaw yung pagkakaiba ng characters but it was really hard. Masaya lang kasi malaki production,” he explained.

The cast and crew shared they are hoping “Mallari” will not only make a mark at the Metro Manila Film Fest but globally as well.

“What we want is to spread and expand our clout. With the backing of Warner Bros, we hope we will not just be a top grosser and won’t be just shown here but internationally para ma-notice din Philippine cinema and horror genre for that matter,” Pascual said.

