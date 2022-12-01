"We'll all fly away together, one last time, into the forever."

The Guardians of the Galaxy, those superpowered rapscallions of the MCU, are coming together one last time in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Directed by James Gunn, the film's trailer shows the Guardians new lineup, which now includes Cosmo the Spacedog and Kraglin, Yondu Udonta's former second-in-command. Also along for the ride is the alternate Gamora who was plucked from an alternate timeline with no knowledge of Peter Quill a.k.a Starlord.

We also see glimpses of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, a powerful artificial being created by the Sovereign to destroy the Guardians; Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, a scientist specializing in evolution who seeks to forcibly enhance all living beings; and Lylla, an anthropomorphic otter who may become both associate and love interest of Rocket.

Gunn, who has written and directed all three of the Guardians movies, previously said that the third film will be "the last time people will see this team of Guardians."

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.