WATCH: Bailey May admits being in a relationship

MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Bailey May admitted that he is now in a relationship.

May opened up about his girlfriend as he addressed an Instagram post which shows him holding hands with a girl. According to May, his girlfriend is British.

"This is my girlfriend. Pero if you noticed hindi ko tinag siya kasi I want to keep it on a low-key," May said in Friday's episode of "Magandang Buhay,"

"Kasi minsan ang social media ay sobrang dangerous place. Kasi 'yung mga tao sa social media they covered their face, parang they can say anything and you will never know who he is," adds May, who stressed that he just wants to protect his girlfriend.

According to May, they met through his brother.

"My little brother kasi he plays football and my girlfriend's brother also plays football, same team. We met through them," he said.

In "Magandang Buhay," May was surprised by his dad Matthew, who also expressed his support for the singer's love life.

Jamie Rivera also went to studio to surprise May, whom she described as "the son I never had." Rivera, who praised May's kindness and professionalism, is the producer and composer of the actor-singer's single "Gusto Kita."

May started his showbiz career when he joined "Pinoy Big Brother: 737" in 2015.

In 2017, he was named as one of the artists of global pop group Now United which was formed by Simon Fuller who famously created the reality TV phenomenon "American Idol" and managed the career of the Spice Girls.

Currently, May is one of the Filipino mentors of the reality talent search "Dream Maker."

