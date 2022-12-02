Trigger warning: This article mentions suicide.

MANILA – Actor Tom Rodriguez got candid in an interview about his mental health and all the issues hurled against him after his failed marriage with actress Carla Abellana.

In the vlog of Ogie Diaz, Rodriguez revealed suffering from depression and had once thought of ending his life.

“Marami ako nalampasan na akala ko hindi ko kaya. Na akala ko kamatayan ko, literal,” he admitted. “In recent months, ang tindi ng depression ko. Dumating ako sa point na ganun. I thought that was the only way out.”

But Rodriguez turned to his family to go back to his senses and realized that suicide is not the solution to his problems.

“Ayoko rin isipin ng mga pamangkin ko na 'Ah, Tito Tom did this, it's an escape.' Kasi sometimes it's our brain that tells us that na it’s only way. But it’s not,” he stressed.

“You realize it's never an answer, it's never a solution. Life goes on. Pero minsan 'pag nandun tayo sa gitna ng bagyo hindi natin nakikita.”

Rodriguez also said he still loves Abellana, despite their divorce last June.

“Siguro the love may never disappear but it will change, it will develop, it will grow in its own way,” he explained.

The actor also shared his healing process as he moves forward from the painful end of his seven-year relationship with Abellana.

“It's gonna be tricky to navigate. It's gonna take a long time but it's underway,” he said. “Ang daming panghihinayang. All the years that you’ve been together. All the dreams that you had and built together. If it’s not meant to be, what can we do?”

Rodriguez, however, refused to correct all the “wrong” accusations thrown through the years, including the issue of sexuality and infedelity.

“Kung ano man 'yung gustong isipin ng mga tao, they will already think that about you whether it's for you or against you. So me trying to spend energy na i-correct 'yon, it will never stop kasi hanggang saan ka titigil? Until when? So buong buhay ko 'yun lang gagawin ko?” he said.

He did admit that he committed mistakes in the past that he is accountable for. “I have my mistakes. Siguro hindi lang 'yung mga binibintang sa 'kin per se. But I have things that I have to be accountable for. May mga mali ako na kinailangan kong pagbayaran at pinagbayaran ko.”

The former couple, who got married in October 2021 after seven years of being together, first stirred rumors of a falling out in January, when they appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram.

Abellana’s father, screen veteran PJ Abellana, claimed in March that a “one-night stand” was involved in the marital woes of his daughter and Rodriguez. The older Abellana, however, later on retracted his statement.

The actress did not specifically pertain to infidelity in her statement, but referred to Rodriguez’s actions as “betrayal.”

----

Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (632) 211-4550

0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-6876

0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines:

0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305

(02) 893-7606 (24/7)

(02) 893-7603 (Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm)

Globe (63917) 800.1123 or (632) 506.7314

Sun (63922) 893.8944 or (632) 346.8776

RELATED VIDEO