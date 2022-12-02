LOOK: Ai Ai delas Alas, husband renew wedding vows

Veteran comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas and her husband Gerald Sibayan are newlyweds again as they renewed their marriage vows.

On social media, Delas Alas uploaded snaps taken from the ceremony, which, according to the actress, was planned by her daughter Sophia.

"Pagbabalik tanaw sa aming sinumpaan.... dahil stateside na kami renewal of vows ... boom!" Delas Alas wrote in one of her Instagram posts.

"High five to our 5 year milestone.. To GOD be the glory .. Mama Mary thank you for taking care of us," she shared in her most recent post.

The comedienne and her husband are set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on December 12.



Delas Alas and Sibayan tied the knot tied the knot in star-studded wedding ceremony in December 2017, after three years of being a couple.

