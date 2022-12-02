Photos from Mona Gonzales and SB19's Instagram accounts

MANILA – ShowBT Philippines, the talent agency behind the Pinoy supergroup SB19, KAIA and solo artist Mona Gonzales, has its own way of discovering new acts for its roster.

Despite its limited resources, ShowBT Philippines formed a team that searches for possible idols on various social media platforms.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, ShowBT CEO Charles Kim revealed that their company no longer holds public auditions after SB19's popularity skyrocketed in recent years.

“Three years ago, we did a YouTube application. We received more than 3,000 applications which we technically cannot review,” Kim admitted. “What we do in our team, we search from social media. We check on their background then we contact them.”

However, recruiting talents is also not that easy as many have declined their offer afraid that they might be scammers.

Once the talent prospect agrees to an online meeting, ShowBT Philippines also checks for their intentions before inviting them for an offline audition. Should they pass the audition, they will begin training.

Such is the case of Mona Gonzales, the company’s first solo artist who debuted last week with her single “Always Forever.”

Gonzales was gaining traction on TikTok when they reached out to her to be ShowBT’s content creator.

At that time, Gonzales already had 3 million followers already on the platform but her stint with ShowBT appeared to be effective as they helped her to accumulate more followers – reaching over 17 million, as of writing.

“When she was in the 5-million stage, we discussed it with her. We have Korean producers. We showed our artists to them. My Korean producer recommended that Mona has the potential to become a solo singer,” Kim said.

Since ShowBT cannot yet provide tailored programs to its artists, Gonzales trained with the girl group KAIA before her launch.

“I put Mona there in the group. She practiced and trained all the way exactly the same as what KAIA did. She can dance. She can sing. I really wanted her to debut as a solo artist,” Kim added.

Kim also revealed that his company’s talent program came from ABS-CBN University. But he quickly downplayed the company's success since they are just starting in the P-pop industry.

With KAIA, Mona Gonzales, and 4th Impact in its roster, Kim said he does not feel pressured to produce artists and groups as big as SB19.

“I treat all the artists the same. Of course, my guidelines for all staff, company, and artists as well, we have respect and consideration for each other. If there’s a new debut or SB19, they have their own identity,” he explained.

ShowBT Philippines is focusing more into producing idols who will elevate the P-pop industry.

