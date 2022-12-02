South Korea’s AKMU performed in the Philippines for the first time as part of “Ripples for Hope 2022.”

South Korean pop duo Akdong Musician (AKMU) headlined an event last Saturday, November 26, that celebrates camaraderie among K-pop fan clubs.

AKMU debuted in Philippine concert scene through “Ripples for Hope 2022,” which gathered fans of different K-pop artists for a day and night of activities to “test of strength and friendship of our Hallyu community.”

“Finally, we came here to Manila. It’s our first time here in the Philippines,” younger member Lee Suhyun of the sibling act said through an interpreter.

Accompanied by a live band, AKMU went through an extensive 11-song setlist which included their latest single "NAKKA" and past hits like “Dinosaur,” “Give Love,” and “How People Move.”

AKMU also performed "Last Goodbye," but the duo said they hope to be back in the country soon. #RipplesForHope2022 pic.twitter.com/yUKACOEG0i | via @aprbenjamin — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 26, 2022

“We didn’t expect this amazing welcome from you, guys,” she added, marveling at the energy of the Mall of Asia Arena crowd who sang along to every song.

Lee Chanhyuk said it made them want to come back soon. “After receiving a lot of love and energy from you, we will go back to Korea and prepare so we can come back soon.”

The event also featured K-pop girl groups Momoland and Everglow.

A frequent visitor to the country before the pandemic, Momoland expressed their excitement at finally meeting their Filipino Merries again.

Momoland is back in PH for #RipplesForHope2022. The K-pop group performed its latest single “Yummy Yummy Love.” pic.twitter.com/qFVWb07wcG | via @aprbenjamin — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 26, 2022

“We missed you, guys,” said member Ahin.

“We are grateful that you are always welcoming us,” added Nancy.

Apart from Pinoy-favorites “Bboom Bboom” and “BAAM,” Momoland also performed “Yummy Yummy Love,” “Ready or Not,” and “Wrap Me in Plastic,” which all came out during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Everglow dazzled the crowd with “La Di Da,” “DUN DUN,” “Adios,” “Pirate” in its first visit to the country.

In their first PH visit, Everglow members Sihyeon, Mia, E:U, Onda, and Aisha performed 4 songs including “Pirate.” #RipplesForHope2022 pic.twitter.com/AmqkgWMd0D | via @aprbenjamin — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 26, 2022

“I’m happy because our dream to perform in the Philippines has come true,” main rapper E:U said.

Everglow will be meeting their Pinoy Forevers again in a solo concert on December 15 at the New Frontier Theater.

The three Korean acts presented the awards to the winners of the day activities.

Prior to the concert, 12 teams, formed from 19 local fan clubs, competed in six street and party games including Red Light, Green Light, Trip to Jerusalem, and Tug-of-War.

“Ripples for Hope 2022” gathered 19 fandoms for a ‘friendship day’ last November 26, 2022, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Team BangKon, composed of fans of Big Bang and iKON, was hailed as the first Ripple champion. Its members each earned a VIP ticket to any show presented by PULP Live World from December to May 2023.

Runners-up Team Pink Day (fans of Apink and Girl’s Day) and Team Seventeen also won Lower Box and Upper Box tickets, respectively.

PULP Live World’s Happee Go-Sy, during her opening remarks, quipped that the event was born because they noticed that many fans who attended previous concerts seemed to lack energy and got tired very quickly.

“We need to have this friendly competition so we can feel how it is to run, and makipagbardagulan with other fellow fans,” she said

On a more serious note, she told fans that she hopes the K-pop fan community can be a family anyone can turn to during tough times.

“We are just one big family, kahit sinong stan niyo, sinong group niyo. We all love K-pop. I hope that you would love each other as much as you love your biases.”

“Ripples For Hope 2022” was presented by PULP Live World and The Ripple Society.

