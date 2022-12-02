MANILA – After waiting for several years, it appears that the much-anticipated collaboration between veteran actress Charo Santos-Concio and Dingdong Dantes is already rolling.

Santos-Concio and Dantes both took to Instagram to share their photos together to tease netizens about the upcoming movie.

“3 years in the making,” said Santos.

Meanwhile, Dantes gave a glimpse of the working title of the project “Love After Love” written by Irene Villamor.

The actor also hinted at shooting the project next year: “After years in the making, this script will be brought to life…sometime next year.”

Santos-Concio previously said that she is hoping to do more films and TV dramas as "Maalaala Mo Kaya" (MMK) nears its end after 31 years on air.

"Gusto kong gumawa ng pelikula. At saka sana ay may serye na dumating, hindi ba?" Santos-Concio told reporters at the sidelines of the 5th EDDYS, where she won Best Actress for her performance in the film "Kun Maupay It Panahon."

In the interview, she also admitted that she is also sad that "MMK" is ending.

"But all things must come to an end. I'm just so grateful for the 31 years that the viewers supported 'Maalaala Mo Kaya,'" she said.

