Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz's last movie together was 'A Second Chance' in 2015

MANILA -- Actress Bea Alonzo confirmed that she is set to do a reunion movie with John Lloyd Cruz under Star Cinema.

According to Alonzo, the much-anticipated reunion movie will be directed by filmmaker Cathy Garcia-Molina and will be handled by the same team behind their hit 2007 movie "One More Chance."

"It will be written by Carmi Raymundo and concept by Enrico Santos. So it's going to be exciting," Alonzo said in a recent media conference as she shared her future projects.

Aside from her movie with Cruz, Alonzo is also set to do a new TV series, as well as a project with director Erik Matti.

Fans of Cruz and Alonzo last saw them together on February 14, 2020 when they brought to life the indie blockbuster “That Thing Called Tadhana” through a live script reading at an outdoor venue.

It also marked Cruz’s first major public appearance in a showbiz setting since his return from a two-year hiatus.

The last time Cruz and Alonzo starred in a project was in 2015 for the Cathy Garcia-Molina-directed film “A Second Chance.”



