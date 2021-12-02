Why Robi Domingo agreed to portray a delivery man

Robi Domingo as endorser of Flash Express, an emerging courier service in the Philippines. Handout



MANILA -- Robi Domingo’s hands are full this season.

Apart from his regular hosting chores for “ASAP Natin ‘To” and "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity," Domingo remains an in-demand host for pageants like the Miss Philippines Earth 2021 and corporate shows.

As guest, he also helped in the recent launch of the ABS-CBN News Halalan 2022-themed podcast "POV:XYYZ," (with Tony Velasquez and Danny Buenafe), a forum for young citizens about elections.

Domingo recently reunited with fellow "Pinoy Big Brother" alumnus Fifth Solomon, who directed his latest foray as endorser of Flash Express, an emerging courier service in the Philippines. While acting is not really his department, Domingo was wacky enough in portraying his role as a 24/7 delivery man.



Asked why he got the part, Domingo was quick in his retort at the Flash virtual media conference. “Why not?“ he said citing his track record as an entrepreneur and his support for displaced workers amid the pandemic.

The host also revealed that he also asked the counsel of ABS-CBN top honcho Carlo Katigbak in accepting the project. The catch, he added, was that he will be instrumental in the courier service’s vision of providing a targeted 10,000 jobs by 2022.

“So why not?“ he exclaimed, also expressing his hope that displaced workers from the Kapamilya network and other sectors will also bounce back to productivity.

Speaking of jobs, Domingo is just hankering to return to his roots at MYX

music channel where he honed his hosting skills. “This is the MYX Studio. This has been (and will always be) my home as I got to know more about stories, music, and life,“ he plaintively posted on his social media account. “Till the next. Your Choice. Your Music.”

Domingo is going on his 14th year in show business by 2022.

After "PBB," he appeared in ABS-CBN's "My Girl," "My Binondo Girl," and "Kahit Puso'y Masugatan, as well as in Star Cinema films like “Paano Na Kaya,” “Cinco” and “Won’t Last A Day Without You.”

In 2008, Domingo became a VJ of MYX.

In 2011, he started co-hosting different editions of "PBB." He also hosted "The Voice Philippines," "I Dare You," "The Biggest Loser: Doubles" and "Dance Kids."

It’s been a journey that Domingo intends to continue as a loyal Kapamilya and despite the drawbacks of the pandemic and political play in the country.