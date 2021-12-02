Watch more on iWantTFC

Almost a month after releasing his Christmas single, singer Erik Santos released on Thursday the official music video of “Paskong Kayakap Ka.”

Simultaneous with the virtual launch, Santos uploaded on his YouTube channel the music video of his latest single that features different TikTok videos showing love for family.

Last November, the balladeer dropped "Paskong Kayakap Ka" on all digital streaming platforms. It was composed and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

The lyric video of the song was also uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

Just last month, Santos released his rendition of the worship song "Sigaw ng Puso."

Santos is one of the mainstays of ABS-CBN's Sunday noontime variety show "ASAP Natin 'To" and a hurado on “Tawag ng Tanghalan” of “It’s Showtime!”

