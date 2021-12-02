MANILA -- Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta is all set to release the second volume of OPM hits to further showcase classic Filipino love songs to the world.

Titled “Giliw,” the second volume of the OPM collective will feature his collaborations with foreign artists such as “American Idol” season 2 winner Ruben Studdard, All 4 One and Deborah Cox, among others.

It will also feature a duet of “Nandito Ako” by Nicole Scherzinger and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

Moreover, Laureta tapped Jona and Jake Zyrus to sing some of the songs in the album.

“Giliw” is set to be released on December 10.

In 2020, Laureta released “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1” which featured the voices of AILEE, Cheesa, Jake Zyrus, Matt Bloyd, Scherzinger, Pia Toscano, Velasquez, and Sheléa to bring some of OPM’s best love songs to the global stage.

Born to Filipino parents, Laureta grew up in Hawaii and later moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue his music career.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, and David Foster, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.

He has an eclectic taste in music, enjoying pop, R&B, and ballad music, as well as reggae, punk, and metal.