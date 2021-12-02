MANILA – “Honesty can be achieved with a glass of champagne!”

These were the words of Pops Fernandez as she was put on the hot seat while playing the game “Jojowain o Totropahin” with a twist along with her good friends Joy Ortega, Lara Melissa de Leon and Toni Abad.

As seen in her recent vlog, Fernandez seemed caught off guard when Piolo Pascual’s name came up in the game.

Forced by her friends to tell the truth, Fernandez said she would rather have Pascual as a boyfriend because they already have a past.

“Na-jowa ko na siya, so jojowain. Jowa lang ha,” she said.

Fernandez was again compelled to tell the truth when Aga Muhlach’s name came up during the game.

“Totropahin,” the singer-actress first said, prompting her friends to accuse her of lying.

She then explained her answer, saying Muhlach is already an ex-boyfriend and they good friends now, that’s why she chose “totropahin.”

Among the other actors whose names came up during the game were Gabby Concepcion, Dingdong Dantes, Christopher de Leon, Coco Martin, Derek Ramsay, Dennis Trillo, Luis Manzano and Xian Lim.

In her vlog description, Fernandez said the game was just for fun and she and her friends were just sharing their “crazy moments” with her followers.

“One fine afternoon, Joy, Melissa and Toni, invited me for lunch. It was my super early bday lunch, and I surprised them with this game. We added a twist to the popular vlog fave,” she said.

“Well, all I can say is honesty can be achieved with a glass of champagne! We were laughing so hard during the shoot. Remember, this is just for fun and we are just sharing our crazy moments with you! Enjoy everyone,” she added.

Watch Fernandez’s full vlog below.