MANILA -- Almost two years after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, some of the best OPM artists in the country have gathered to record a new song composed by paying singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid as a tribute to the frontliners.

"Launching very soon is a new song I wrote for our frontliners. The song is called 'Bayaning Tunay,'" Alcasid announced on Instagram on Thusday.

"Featured in the song are our very own OPM singers who have given their talents so unselfishly for this project. Sa ating mga frontliners, Saludo!!! 'Di namin kayo malilimutan. Mahal namin kayo," he added.

Among the artists featured in "Bayaning Tunay" are Bamboo, Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco, "ASAP Natin 'To" regulars, and many more.

In a digital conference on Monday for the online fundraising concert "Christmas with the Stars," Alcasid explained that the hard work and dedication of the frontliners inspired him to write "Bayaning Tunay."

“The reason why I wrote this song, 'Bayaning Tunay,' is because there was a time na 'yung ating frontliners, talagang napabayaan, 'no? I felt that since the pandemic is, I can’t say it’s coming to an end, but it feels like, things are getting better, I think, parang huwag natin silang kalimutan na pasalamatan sa mga nagawa nila. And especially me, because when my father passed away, na-witness ko talaga virtually just how hard they work. And I remember when my dad was dying in the hospital, hirap na hirap akong makipag-communicate sa kanya, dahil hindi na niya ma-control 'yung phone niya. So, I had to look for a nurse. And during that time, ang taas-taas ng kaso ng COVID. Walang umo-oo sa akin," Alcasid recalled.

"And there was this guy parang sabi niya, ‘Sige, Sir, gagawin ko po 'yan. His name is William Gonzaga, hindi ko makalimutan 'yung pangalan niya. And parang siya ang nagsilbing angel. Siya 'yung go-between ko, between me and my dad. Siya 'yung nagpapaligo sa daddy ko. Tapos, siya yung nagvi-video, ganoon. And hanggang nung namatay na 'yung father ko, nung cremation ng father nandoon pa rin siya. Sabi ko, ‘Grabe ‘tong taong ‘to! Grabe 'yung dedication niya, kaya hindi ko siya makakalimutan.' That’s why itong mga panahong ito na feeling ko, hindi natin puwedeng kalimutan ang mga frontliners. That’s why I wrote that song," he said.

Alcasid's father, Herminio Alcasid Sr., passed away in September last year.

Just last June, Alcasid released a song "Thank You, Pa" which he dedicates to his late date and to all fathers.

