MANILA -- After doing two major projects this year, Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson plans to spend Christmas with his family in General Santos City.

In "Showtime Online U" on Wednesday, the actor talked about his holiday plans as he promotes his upcoming series "Hello, Heart" with singer Gigi de Lana as his leading lady.

"Uuwi ako sa GenSan. Pupuntahan ko 'yung nanay ko. Magki-Christmas kami roon. Kasi medyo matagal ko na siyang hindi nakita dahil sa pandemic," Anderson said. "And I think ito 'yung perfect time para makauwi kasi maluwang na."

Anderson is currently taking a break after finishing the shoot for "Hello, Heart."

"Actually katatapos lang namin i-shoot 'yung 'Hello Heart.' So medyo relax, relax muna. Kakalabas ko lang ng lock-in taping namin, ng bubble namin which is shinoot po namin ito ng one month. So now medyo relax lang," Anderson shared.

"Hello, Heart" tells the story of Heart, a beautiful, perky, hard-working but very unlucky woman, who meets her lucky charm, Saul. He hires Heart to pretend to be his wife to please his grandmother with dementia.

The series will premiere exclusively on iQiyi on December 15 at 8 p.m..

Prior to "Hello, Heart," Anderson starred in ABS-CBN's series "Init sa Magdamag," which concluded last September.