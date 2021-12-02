Watch more on iWantTFC

Former "Star in A Million" finalist Garth Garcia collaborated with R&B singer Jay R on a new version of the holiday classic "The Christmas Song."

Garcia recorded with Jay R after they met in Los Angeles.

"The Christmas Song" was written by Robert Wells and Mel Torme in 1945 and was first performed by the late R&B legend Nat King Cole in 1946.

According to Garcia, he raised the idea of collaboration to Jay-R, and they both agreed to work on it.

Garcia described his recording with Jay-R as "a dream come true."

"And Jay-R is very down to earth," he added.



Garcia and Jay R’s "The Christmas Song" rendition is now available on streaming platforms.

Garcia shared that he and Jay R will be doing more collaborations and tours in the future.

Garcia and Jay R will also have a live concert “A Night of PoP and RnB” which will be held on December 4 at 6 p.m. at James Armstrong Theatre in California. Joining them are Jej Vinson and Bryan Termulo.