Photo from Chie Filomeno's Instagram account

MANILA -- Right after ending her “Pinoy Big Brother” journey, actress and model Chie Filomeno took a big stride in her career as she landed a role in an upcoming ABS-CBN series and was named the calendar girl of a known Filipino gin brand.

During her launch as Ginebra’s newest calendar girl, Filomeno admitted that her stint on the reality series, albeit short, played a huge role in showing the public who she truly is -- beyond what they used to see on social media before.

“For me, 'PBB' was the greatest platform for me to showcase who I really am, who Chie is. Si Kuya naman is super supportive at pinakita niya nga sa outside world who really Chie is,” she revealed.

According to the GSM calendar girl, an ABS-CBN executive asked her before entering the “PBB” on why she wanted to join despite having millions of followers on social media already.

“Lahat naman ng pumasok sa 'PBB,' we all have projects here outside and entering the 'PBB' was make it or break it for me. 'Yun 'yung iniisip ko,” Filomeno opened up.

“I told them na for me 'yung milions na 'yun are just numbers. And I want to prove them na there's more to social media or what they see on social media,” she added.

During her stay in the Big Brother house, Filomeno learned to fight for her dreams and to be kind to others instead of casting judgments against them.

“Pinaka-best lesson ko, which is sinasabi rin ng parents ko, na natutunan ko kay Kuya is to never give up. What if you are an inch close to that success and you start giving up. Sayang lahat ng effort, dugo't pawis, na nilaan mo para sa bagay na yun,” the actress said.

“Isa pa is to never judge people because we are all going through something. We just have to be really kind and understand people where they are coming from and why they act the certain way.”

On Wednesday, the former housemate was revealed as the 2022 calendar girl of Ginebra San Miguel, joining the likes of Anne Curtis, Solenn Huessaff, Marian Rivera, and Pia Wurtzbach in the elite group of women who have graced the calendar pages of Ginebra.

This followed her inclusion in the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Love In 40 Days,” starring Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte.

According to the Kapamilya actress, she was shocked when she learned about getting chosen as the newest ambassadress of the popular alcoholic brand in the country.

“Overwhelming siya. ’Yung moment na na-overwhelm ako at the same time nervous in a good way, and happy. And ’yung feeling na I am one of the girls na napili or women na napili for the calendar, super happy,” said Filomeno.

Related videos

Watch more on iWantTFC