Angelica Panganiban regrets not accepting this movie

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban confessed she regrets declining to do Star Cinema’s “Four Sisters and a Wedding.”

Panganiban admitted this in an interview with Boy Abunda while sharing that she hasn’t seen the blockbuster film until now.

“Yung ‘Four Sisters,’ hanggang ngayon, hindi ko siya pinapanood,” she said.

When asked why she did not end up landing a role in the movie, Panganiban said: “May mga hindi lang napagkasunduan sa mga agreement, so huwag na lang.”

“Tapos sabi ng Star Cinema, ‘Okay.’ Parang ako, ‘Bakit nag-okay sila kaagad?’” she added laughing.

“Four Sisters and a Wedding” starred Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, Toni Gonzaga, and Shaina Magdayao as the titular siblings.

In the 2013 film, sisters Teddie (Gonzaga), Bobbie (Alonzo), Alex (Locsin) and Gabbie (Magdayao) gather home for the wedding of their young brother (Enchong Dee).

However, the four sisters, left with a foul impression after meeting the bride's family, conspire to block the wedding.

As they scheme to "save" their only brother, the siblings are also forced to face problems in their family.

Its prequel “Four Sisters Before A Wedding,” which starred Alexa Ilacad as Bobbie, Gillian Vicencio as Alex, Charlie Dizon as Teddie, and Belle Mariano as Gabbie, was also a hit.

It was set 10 years before the beginning of the original movie and it showed how the relationship of the siblings came about.