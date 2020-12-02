What Matteo Guidicelli wants his in-laws to know about his marriage to Sarah G

MANILA – His wedding to Sarah Geronimo may have been marred by an altercation that made headlines, but Matteo Guidicelli still considers it “the best day of my life.”

Guidicelli admitted this during a conversation with Toni Gonzaga, which was shared by the TV host in her vlog.

“Before we got married, grabe 'yung ride namin. Of course, the ride never ends. But a week before the lockdown, February 20, 2020, we got married. Very small wedding. A week after was supposed to be our wedding with our friends. But the lockdown happened. Everything was planned,” Guidicelli said.

“At the end of the day, it was a beautiful day of two people synergizing together becoming as one. That was one of the best days of my life. It wasn’t perfect but I consider it the best day of my life,” he added.

Going by reports of their clandestine wedding, the February 20 nuptials was supposedly kept secret even from Geronimo’s parents, amid continued speculation that they disapprove of Guidicelli.

When asked if he would have done things differently, Guidicelli said: “Of course, my dream was to really have a wedding-wedding. Actually a military wedding was my dream with all my relatives, friends, people who have been with me since day one. Her naman, very private. She really wanted it private, solemn with just family and loved ones.”

But when Gonzaga pointed out how Geronimo’s family wasn’t at the ceremony, Guidicelli said: “Of course [her family attending] would have completed my wife’s dream. In God’s time, [we are] positive, things will heal. Things will be better.”

According to the actor, he hasn’t lost hope that he and Geronimo will reunite with the singer’s family one day, and they will be able to have a conversation while sharing a meal.

“I imagine that all the time. Not just for me, but obviously primarily for my wife and also my family, my parents. I believe our parents raised us up and worked so hard for us that one day, we could marry a woman or a man, and two families would combine. You know, having drinks together, pasta together. I think that’s our family’s dream. So 'yun. One day, it will happen,” he said.

If there is anything he wants to let his parents-in-law know about their married life, Guidicelli said it is the fact that they are happy together.

“We are extremely happy. Sarah is beautiful. Sarah is amazing. Sarah is independent. She’s happy,” he said.

Watch Guidicelli and Gonzaga’s full conversation below.

