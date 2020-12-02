WATCH: Kim Chiu reconnects with siblings in trailer of 'Bawal Lumabas' series

MANILA — After turning a viral video meant to ridicule her into an actual music hit, Kim Chiu is set to star in a series inspired by her #BawalLumabas meme.

Producer Dreamscape Entertainment first announced the project last October through a short teaser that chronicles the milestones of “Bawal Lumabas,” from Chiu’s viral analogy to its feat as a chart-topper with its own choreography.

On Tuesday, the official trailer of the series was finally released which introduces Chiu’s other co-stars.

Based on the two-minute clip, the series will follow the story of Chiu’s character who reunites with her siblings for Christmas.

As she spends time with them, she realizes that she’s missed out on a lot of things while she was gone and that she doesn’t seem to know them that much anymore.

Aside from Chiu, the “Bawal Lumabas: The Series” also stars Rafael Rosell, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, Paulo Angeles and Trina Legaspi.

Directed by Benedict Mique, the series will start streaming on iWantTFC on December 14.

The series marks the latest triumph for Chiu stemming from what she once described as “one of the lowest points” of her life, following the popularity of “Bawal Lumabas” as a dance anthem and slogan that remain relevant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

