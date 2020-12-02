WATCH: Kim Chiu brought to tears by trailer for ‘Bawal Lumabas: The Series’

MANILA — It’s a series that was inspired by her song, “Bawal Lumabas,” which was in turn made during one of the “lowest” points in her life.

So it’s really no surprise that Kim Chiu turned emotional as she watched for the first time the trailer for the new iWant-TFC series, which is also titled “Bawal Lumabas.”

“Parang nag-flashback lahat,” Chiu wrote, as she shared on Instagram a video of her in tears while watching the trailer with her make-up artist. “Iyak tawa ang nararamdaman namin.”

Now the series isn’t actually based on what happened to Chiu this year, which included surviving a possibly-fatal ambush attempt and intense bashing online, but a fictional story about reconnecting with family.

She stars in the lead role, and the series uses her song, which has been remixed to feature a Christmas twist to its melody, as its official theme. You can check out the trailer below:

Watch more in iWantTFC

The series marks yet another triumph for Chiu since the low point of her life, when she was contemplating quitting showbiz.

It all turned around for her with the release of “Bawal Lumabas,” which became a viral hit.

“One mistake won’t define you as a person,” said Chiu.

“Bawal Lumabas: The Series” will premiere on iWant-TFC this December 14. It also stars Rafael Rosell, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, Paulo Angeles, and Trina Legaspi.

