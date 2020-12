MANILA -- Singer Princess Velasco has given birth to her third child.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Velasco uploaded a photo of her with her baby girl, whom she named Sara Bella.

Velasco is married to doctor Mark Herbert Rosario.

"Our little princess has arrived! Sara Bella," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for your love and prayers."

Velasco, a former member of the ASAP Sessionistas, and Rosario, have two sons Kobe and Milo.

