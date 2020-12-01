‘May God bless our future home’: Alex Gonzaga, fiancé Mikee Morada reach new milestone

MANILA — Actress-host Alex Gonzaga and her fiancé, Mikee Morada, have reached a new milestone, as they announced Tuesday the construction of their future home.

On Instagram, Gonzaga shared a photo of her with Morada, with a demolished structure in the background.

Many are the plans in a man's heart, but it is the Lord's purpose that prevails. May God bless our future home ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/6f8aT32gSv — Alex Gonzaga (@Mscathygonzaga) December 1, 2020

“Our demolish is halfway done to build our new and future home. Parang Samson and Delilah datingan namin pagkatapos magbabag,” the comedienne wrote, in jest.

Gonzaga, 32, opted for a more serious caption on Twitter, as shared the same photo with another snap of her and Morada holding hands.

“Many are the plans in a man’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails. May God bless our future home,” she said.

Gonzaga and Morada got engaged in January 2020.

They recently celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple in November.

At the time, Gonzaga said of the milestone: “When the time is right, I, the Lord will make it happen. Four years until forever with you by God’s grace.”

