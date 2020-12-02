LOOK: Ina Feleo marries Italian boyfriend

Screen grabs courtesy of Ina Feleo Instagram Stories Screen grabs courtesy of Ina Feleo Instagram Stories Screen grabs courtesy of Ina Feleo Instagram Stories Screen grabs courtesy of Ina Feleo Instagram Stories

MANILA -- Actress Ina Feleo has tied the knot with her Italian fiancé, Giacomo Gervasutti, at Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo, more than a year after they announced their engagement.

Feleo shared photos and clips of the wedding attended by the couple's family and friends on Instagram Stories.

Feleo walked down the aisle with her mother, director-actress Laurice Guillen.

She is the daughter of Guillen and the late Johnny Delgado.

"In the past, when I got to this point of entrusting my 'love life' the next events would lead to a falling out. But now this happened, and I felt so calm about it. I never really get into a relationship without thinking that it could lead into a more serious future, but it didn’t happen before and I am just so grateful that this happened now. Love is patient. Love is tested. Love endures," Feleo wrote during her engagement in July last year.