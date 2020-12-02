From ‘Family is Love’ to ‘Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya,’ Iloilo’s ‘Keribels’ family joins 3rd ABS-CBN Christmas ID

The Noblezada family of Miagao, Iloilo has been seen in the last three Christmas IDs of ABS-CBN, from ‘Family is Love,’ ‘Family is Forever’ to ‘Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — With their inspiring story of besting challenges together, the Noblezada family of Miagao, Iloilo formed part of ABS-CBN’s 2018 Christmas ID “Family is Love” — the first of their three appearances, so far, in the annual tradition.

Dubbed the “Keribels” family, after the matriarch Lorlie’s optimistic mantra, they opened their doors to Filipino viewers and shared how hard work, coupled with a positive disposition, helped rear their eight children.

Over the years, Lorlie juggled over a dozen jobs. She has been a fisher, traffic enforcer, massage therapist, fish vendor, dishwasher, messenger, coast guard volunteer, and personal security guard, among others.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Through all the hats she’s tried on to help sustain her family, “keribels” has been the motto that helped Lorlie to keep on. This was also the case when she clinched a scholarship and achieved her dream to finish her studies.

Lorlie and her family now manage a steady income with their shared work as organic salt entrepreneurs.

Watch more in iWantTFC

After their story was featured in “Family is Love,” the Noblezadas returned in the 2019 ABS-CBN Christmas ID, “Family is Forever.”

As a holiday retrospective that marked ABS-CBN’s 65 years of service, “Family is Forever” brought back several other Filipinos whose stories inspired past Kapamilya Christmas IDs.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Noblezadas, this time, visited ABS-CBN’s headquarters where they had a tearful meeting with stars of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” led by Coco Martin.

“Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya,” ABS-CBN’s 2020 Christmas ID released on Tuesday, marked the third consecutive year the “Keribels” family joined the tradition.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In the closing minute of the music video — which shows Filipino families across the country, and from around the world — Lorlie, her husband, and some of their children are seen dancing to the latest Kapamilya Christmas tune.

While this time without speaking parts, their familiar smiles serve a reminder of Lorlie’s chant of optimism, fitting for the challenges of the past year — “Keribels lang!”