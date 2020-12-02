Elha Nympha releases new Christmas song 'Share the Love'

MANILA -- "The Voice Kids" champion Elha Nympha has a new single, a holiday song entitled "Share the Love."

Released under MCA Music, "Share the Love" is composed, arranged and written by Gabriel Tagadtad.

The lyric video of her latest single is also available on her YouTube channel.

"Share the Love" is a song that reminds everyone that sharing is an act of love which gives hope and joy -- and that is the true essence of Christmas.

Nympha rose to fame in 2015 when she won ABS-CBN's "The Voice Kids." She also performed internationally, notably on the US and French versions of "Little Big Shots."

She is also one of the artists who interpreted this year's ABS-CBN Christmas ID, “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya,” which was released on Tuesday.

