Charee Pineda gives birth to baby boy

MANILA -- Actress-politician Charee Pineda and her husband, Martell Soledad have welcomed their first child.

The actress shared the good news in an Instagram post Monday as she posted her first photo with her newborn son Cesco.

"My answered prayer. My baby Martell Francesco Soledad! So many blessings to be thankful for. First, thank you Lord for our super early Christmas present! Thank you for keeping us safe," Pineda wrote in the caption.

"Thankful for our families & friends who's been praying for us. Thankful to our doctors who treated us like their family," she added.

Pineda also thanked her husband for being her strength.

"And lastly thank you to my husband who's been my rock from the start. Cheers to new journey with you my love and our little Cesco," Pineda wrote.



Pineda, best known for her role on "Angelito: Batang Ama" opposite JM de Guzman, married Soledad, her long-time boyfriend, in a civil ceremony last February.

