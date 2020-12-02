Cebuano singer Joe Vince drops new single 'Sa’king Tabi'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Singer-songwriter Joe Vince, who originally hails from Cebu, has launched another love song that’s sure to bring comfort to those with broken hearts.

On November 27, Joe Vince dropped “Sa’king Tabi,” a track he wrote for people who were left behind and had no clue of what happened.

It features a touching melody with a '90s R&B vibe that perfectly demonstrates his modulated and soothing vocals.

The release of this “Sa’king Tabi” follows the success of his other single “Masaya Ka Na Ba” inspired by his break-up with his first relationship and has been covered by several indie music artists.

“Thanks for always believing in me. I still got a lot of songs planned to be released. And I am very excited to share them with you all,” Joe Vince said.

Joe Vince started playing music when he was 14 years old. He began his career as a lead singer of a worship band for Youth for Christ before moving to Manila to pursue music production.

In 2013, he was invited to take part in Ryan Cayabyab’s Element Song Writing Camp. This opened many doors for him, including a chance to do an impromptu musical composition with Juris of MYMP.

Furthermore, Joe Vince’s voice has been used as one of the voices for the ABS-CBN show “Your Face Sounds Familiar.”

Joe Vince’s “Sa’king Tabi” is now available for streaming on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music and deezer.

