Actress Bettina Carlos ties the knot

Bettina Carlos has credited her now-husband Mikki Eduardo for ‘embracing my family in all its uniqueness,’ including her being a solo parent. Instagram: @ abettinnacarlos, alisonbrandon_

MANILA — Actress Bettina Carlos married her partner Mikki Eduardo on Wednesday.

“This is the day the Lord has made,” Carlos wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her bridal bouquet.

The Christian wedding ceremony was held at a garden venue with a view of Taal Lake, as seen in updates from Carlos’ brother, Alison Brandon.

Carlos first went public with her relationship with Eduardo in August.

At the time, she credited Eduardo for “embracing my family in all its uniqueness.”

She pointed out her “being a solo parent and having help who is family to us.”

They got engaged in October.

Related video: