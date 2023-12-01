Star Magic respects KathNiel's decision

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic respects the decision of its long-time artists Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla who announced their breakup on Thursday, November 30.

In social media updates, Star Magic reposted Bernado and Padilla's statements about their separation.

"Star Magic respects Kathryn’s decision. We request for your continued support and understanding," Star Magic posted.

"Star Magic likewise respects Daniel’s statement. Let’s continue to give our support and understanding to Daniel and Kathryn," Star Magic wrote in another post.



Bernardo and Padilla are two of the biggest artists of Star Magic.

On Thursday night, Bernardo and Padilla announced that they have called it quits through their respective social media accounts.

Aside from friends and fellow celebrities, KatNiel fans have been expressing their shock and sadness over the breakup announcement of their idols.

As of writing, the topic Kathniel is still on the top trending lists of microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

