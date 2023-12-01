New trailer shows origin of Mad Max's Furiosa

"Oh, what a lovely day."

Witness the origin of one of the most exciting new characters in the Mad Max saga.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role, sees a young Furiosa snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falling into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus.

Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Arriving in theaters in 2024, the film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Watch the trailer below: