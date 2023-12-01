MANILA -- Actress Maja Salvador shared photos of her baby bump as she announced on social media that she is pregnant with her first child with Rambo Nuñez.

"The best Christmas present we could ever ask for," Salvador and Nuñez said in a joint Instagram post.

Another photo features Salvador with their two dogs, with the caption: "Our growing family."



Celebrities, friends, and fans were quick to flood the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the couple.

The couple tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia in July, but held a secret wedding first in Manila on February 14, which happened to be their anniversary.

Their grand wedding was attended by their dearest, including their celebrity friends such as John Lloyd Cruz, Joshua Garcia, Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez, and Miles Ocampo.

Salvador and Rambo Nuñez also attended the ABS-CBN Ball together, where they were first interviewed as a married couple.