Kathryn, Daniel among singers in ABS-CBN 2023 Christmas ID

MANILA — Former couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla will be singing in ABS-CBN’s 2023 Christmas ID “Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kwento”, which will be released later Friday, a day after the two announced their breakup.

Bernardo and Padilla recorded their portions in the song separately, as seen in behind-the-scenes images of the recording sessions from ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management (CCM).

The footage did not show if they were together at the recording studio then.

This year’s song features at least 30 vocalists, composed of ABS-CBN Christmas ID regulars and some first-timers.

The 2023 singing roster includes Sarah Geronimo, who on her 13th time, has sung in the most number of ABS-CBN Christmas IDs since 2004.

Other singers are Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Jolina Magdangal, Bamboo, Erik Santos, Jed Madela, Yeng Constantino, Moira Dela Torre, Klarisse De Guzman, Jona, Angeline Quinto, KZ Tandingan, and Darren Espanto.

Alcasid is joined by fellow “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, and child singer Imogen, in her first appearance on an ABS-CBN Christmas ID.

Coco Martin and Piolo Pascual also deliver lines.

JK Labajo reprises a Christmas ID singing part nearly a decade since he first sang in 2014’s “Thank You, Ang Babait Ninyo”.

Also making their Christmas ID debuts are Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 6 grand winner Lyka Estrella and “Idol Philippines” Season 2 winner Khimo Gumatay.

Another love team, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, will also be singing in the ID — their third straight time since 2021.

Last year’s ID “Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa’t Isa” had 40 vocalists and groups— the most for a musical Christmas ID since ABS-CBN began the tradition in 2002.

Aside from the Alcasids, Bernardo and Padilla were the only real-life sweethearts who sang together in a Christmas ID the most number of times.

Padilla will be singing for the sixth time, and Bernardo for her fifth.

The couple were seen singing together in fouir previous IDs, most notably in 2015, when they top-billed that year’s song “Thank You for the Love” with fellow love teams James Reid and Nadine Lustre (JaDine) and Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil (LizQuen).

This year’s theme “Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kwento” highlights gratitude for others as the “most beautiful story” of Christmas.

The song’s lyrics were composed by ABS-CBN CCM head Robert Labayen and Lawrence Arvin Sibug with music by Kiko Salazar and Jonathan Manalo.