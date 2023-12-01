Nicole Laurel Asensio and Jeffrey Hidalgo. Handout

MANILA -- Nicole Laurel Asensio has released a new original Christmas duet "Sana Masaya Ka" with OPM veteran Jeffrey Hidalgo.

The track, which is now available on various music streaming platforms, was produced by Gabe Dandan and released under Warner Music.

"Sana Masaya Ka” tells the story of former lovers spending their first holiday season apart.

“It was well past midnight when I was in the throes of compiling lyrics and melodies for a different Christmas release. Gabe arrived at the studio coming from another Christmas project. Because the holiday spirit was still ringing in our ears, I wanted to try writing another Christmas song even if it was creeping close to sunrise. Gabe begun jamming chords with a classic OPM feel and slow jazz accents, I loved them instantly. The challenge now for me was to express my sentiments in Tagalog. Save for some lyrical adjustments, the songwriting was done in one session," Asensio said in a statement.



“Our process is very spontaneous, it creates a creative environment that allows us to surprise ourselves. After finishing the song, Nicole expressed that she wanted to try making it a Christmas duet because it was something we haven’t done. I immediately thought of Jeffrey Hidalgo as a perfect match for Nicole and the song because of his warm smoky vocal tone,” Dandan added.

“I was delighted hearing Gabe’s suggestion, I have a lot of respect for Jeffrey as a singer, actor and director, his voice really is something special. It took me about a week to muster up the courage to ask him if he was willing to do this and then send him a demo. It didn’t take Jeffrey long to respond and when he said yes, i was so grateful… it was a clear sign that I had to save my other Christmas project for another year and finish off 2023 with this one,” Asensio added.

For his part, Hidalgo said: “The last time I had a Christmas single was 25 years ago so I am really looking forward to the release of this track. Nicole and Gabe asking me to do this collab is really an unexpected blessing.”

