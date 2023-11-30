For Mamamoo’s Whee In, making full album ‘challenging, enjoyable’

Promotional photo for Whee In’s album ‘IN the mood.’ Photo courtesy of THE L1VE LABEL

MANILA — Putting together an album is no easy feat, even for an experienced singer like Whee In. But the K-pop star, who rose to fame as a member of girl group Mamamoo, powered through to deliver “IN the mood,” her first full-length record after nine years in the industry.

“The recording period was twice as long as that of a mini album. The additional recording process also took some time and the entire process of preparing for the album took a really long time,” Whee In said in a recent interview with ABS-CBN News.

Prior to “IN the mood,” Whee In released two extended plays (or mini albums) and several singles.

Whee In said she constantly faced difficulties while making “IN the mood.”

“During that process, so many things happened… overcoming one obstacle led to the emergence of another obstacle, and after overcoming that, another one [will come along],” the 28-year-old singer said, though she did not go into detail regarding the “obstacles.”

“It was like there were difficulties until right before the album release. But together with our staff, we all really came together to create positive energy while preparing. It was tough, but as challenging as it was, it was also an enjoyable process and I’m grateful that the end result is something I really like,” she said.

Released last October, “IN the mood” contains 11 tracks. It is fronted by the lead single of the same title, which Whee In describes as a groovy and dreamy mid-tempo pop song that incorporates elements of R&B.

“The song’s message is ‘I will find and bring out the mood that exists within you,’” Whee In said. “[My staff and I] got the feeling that the song captures the overall identity of the album very well, leading to the decision to pick this as the title track.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

For the album, Whee In also enlisted the help of her fellow Mamamoo member Hwasa for the track “17” and rapper Haon for “Bite Me.”

Explaining her decision to collaborate with Hwasa, Whee In said, “It is an album that talks about my own story. So when thinking about who is a truly meaningful person within my story, my friend Hwasa is such a person for me.”

“I believed that she would be able to play a crucial role in this album. That is how we got to collaborate and she was very willing to work together, resulting in very, very satisfying work. It’s our first official duet and it seems that fans are showing more love for it,” she said.

Meanwhile, the lyrics of the final track, “Here I Am,” were written solely by the singer for her fans.

“As you all have stayed by my side for so long, continuously supporting and encouraging me, even when I was in pain or facing some challenges, I’m expressing my gratitude to you for always being there,” she said, addressing her supporters.

“I think you may see this song as reflecting my firm determination to overcome any situation and be here with you, together.”

The singer born Jung Whee-in debuted in 2014 as a member of Mamamoo, regarded as a vocal powerhouse in the K-pop industry. In 2018, she launched her solo music career through the single “Magnolia.”

Promotional photo for Whee In’s album ‘IN the mood.’ Photo courtesy of THE L1VE LABEL

Musical taste

Whee In’s solo work has mostly leaned towards R&B, a genre that the singer has enjoyed “since I was young.”

“I personally also think that it’s a genre I can perform best in. So naturally, my musical taste and path flowed in such a direction,” she said.

But Whee In is also open to exploring new styles, like the “band music” often featured in Mamamoo concerts. “I’d like to try music with such band sounds and I think it would be great to showcase great stages with such sets,” she said.

Despite the close relationship of the Mamamoo members, they “tend to not interfere too much” on each other’s solo projects, Whee In shared. “We might provide some level of advice or give light feedback… but in terms of the production process, each member usually leads themselves independently.”

As a solo artist, Whee In hopes to be remembered for her authenticity. “Both as a person and as an artist, I just want to be natural. I hope to be a person and an artist who is natural and not too much,” she said.

“By consistently and diligently doing what I’m doing, what I can do well, and what I aspire to do in the future, I hope to remain as someone who stays by your side,” she said, addressing fans.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.