MANILA -- If you are a true blue KathNiel fan, you know that Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla play an important part in one of Ben&Ben's most watched music videos - "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay."

Kath and DJ acted in the almost-7-minute music video on what vocalist Miguel Benjamin would describe as the song that asks - what happens after forever?

Thursday night in BGC Taguig, Ben&Ben was invited to perform at a Christmas tree lighting event of a clothing company. And they capped off their set with the song, "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay".

Coincidence or not, we asked Miguel if the song was really part of their setlist or they just added it, after the confirmation of the KathNiel break-up?

"It just happened. Coincidence lang."

Minutes after the news broke out, fans were quick to upload clips of the beloved (ex) couple using the sentimental song. And Miguel could not help but appreciate how Kathryn and DJ gave life to their hit.

"Sobrang nagpapasalamat kami talaga sa kanila, because naging bahagi sila ng isa sa mga songs na really mean a lot to us. On the matter of 'yung balita today, we actually prefer not to have an opinion on it, because we know that it’s personal and as all break-ups are, but we pray for healing to happen to everyone," Miguel shared.

