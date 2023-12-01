Ben&Ben named top local act on Spotify for 2023

Filipino band Ben&Ben performs at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 3, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Folk pop band Ben&Ben returned as the most streamed local artist on music streaming platform Spotify for 2023.

This also marked the band's fifth consecutive year among local favorites. Also topping the list were Zack Tabudlo, Adie, Moira Dela Torre, and Arthur Nery.

Ben&Ben took to social media to express their overwhelming joy as they thanked their fans.

"THANK YOU for bringing us to # 1 this year. This hits deep, because we realized that somehow, we’ve become a constant part of each other’s lives through these songs that connect us," the band posted on Facebook.

"You brought us here. No words can express the depth of how much we treasure you, Liwanag. Iba kayo magmahal. LABYU!" they added.

According to Ben&Ben, their songs were streamed 371 million times by 15 million listeners on 25 million hours in 184 countries.

They were also the number one local artist in 2020 and 2021.

Tabudlo was named this year's top male artist, while Moira Dela Torre was named top female artist.

Check out the 2023 Spotify Wrapped Philippines Top Lists here.

Top Local Artists of the Year

1. Ben&Ben

2. Zack Tabudlo

3. Adie

4. Moira Dela Torre

5. Arthur Nery

Top Local Groups of the Year

1. Ben&Ben

2. Lola Amour

3. December Avenue

4. Parokya ni Edgar

5. Eraserheads

Top Local Male Artists

1. Zack Tabudlo

2. Adie

3. Arthur Nery

4. Flow G

5. Al James

Top Local Female Artists

1. Moira Dela Torre

2. mrld

3. Janine Berdin

4. Janine

5. Sarah Geronimo

Top Local Tracks of the Year

1. SunKissed Lola - Pasilyo

2. Dilaw - Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)

3. Adie - Mahika

4. Calein - Umaasa

5. Lola Amour - Raining in Manila

